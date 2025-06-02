SP MP Priya Saroj to marry cricketer Rinku Singh, father shares details of festivities

Jaunpur, June 2 (IANS) The world of politics and sports is set to converge again, with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and cricketer Rinku Singh of IPL fame tying the knot soon. The couple have finalised their wedding plans, with ceremonies scheduled across Uttar Pradesh.

The marriage of SP MP and acclaimed cricketer has aroused intense excitement in their hometowns as well as among their fans, as this marks a rare instance of politician and sportsman heading for marital bliss.

Priya Saroj's father Tufani Saroj exclusively spoke to IANS about their wedding and gave a peek into the wide-ranging festivities that will begin with their engagement in week's time from now.

“We’re currently focused on the engagement scheduled for June 8. Preparations are in full swing. We’re organising everything, including the guest list—who’s coming from the family, how arrangements will be made—it’s all part of the planning,” he said.

When asked about celebrity attendees, Saroj said, “I haven’t invited any celebrities as of now. Let’s see who turns up.”

On the possibility of Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav attending, he said, “I haven’t personally met them, Priya has invited them too. If they’re in Lucknow, they will definitely come.”

Regarding the presence of cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Tufani Saroj responded, “I don’t have any direct connection with the cricket world. Only Rinku knows which of his colleagues might attend. They may come for the wedding, but I’m not sure about the engagement.”

Priya Saroj-Rinku Singh's engagement will take place on June 8 at a prominent venue in Lucknow, while the wedding ceremony is slated for November 18 at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi.

Priya Saroj, a first-time MP and practicing advocate, represents the Machhlishahr constituency and is known for her legal acumen and youthful energy. Priya Saroj is among India's youngest MPs. Hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Saroj has continued her father's legacy with her career in politics.

Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA from UP's Kerakat. Priya began her career as a politician in 2024 after she was elected as the MP of Machhlishahr. She defeated BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

Rinku Singh, hailing from Aligarh, plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and has become a household name with his impressive game.

--IANS

jk/mr