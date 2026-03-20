South Africa women to host India and Australia for multi-format series

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The South Africa women's team will host India and Australia in a busy schedule that includes multi-format matches, featuring two rare Test matches. India’s tour will kick off with a three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Women's Championship, starting on March 9 in Potchefstroom.

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The second ODI will take place in Bloemfontein, and then the teams will head to Newlands in Cape Town for the series finale. These ODIs are crucial for qualifying for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2029, making the competition even more significant.

The tour will also include a one-off Test match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from December 20 to 23. This will be only the fourth red-ball meeting between the two teams.

India have won all three previous matches in 2002, 2014, and 2024. This match will coincide with the opening men’s Test between the England and South Africa national cricket teams in Johannesburg, marking an important moment for cricket in the country.

Next, the focus will shift to Australia’s historic visit; it will be their first full bilateral tour of South Africa since a planned trip in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The series will start with three T20Is from March 18 in Kimberley, followed by matches in Benoni and KuGompo City (East London). After that, the teams will play a three-match ODI series starting on March 27 in Gqeberha, then moving to Paarl, and ending in Durban on April 3.

The last ODI will be recognised as a ‘Black Day’ fixture, highlighting the ongoing fight against gender-based violence. The multi-format series will conclude with a one-off Test at the JB Marks Oval in North West from April 8 to 11.

This will be only the second Women’s Test between South Africa and Australia, following their earlier match in Perth in February 2024, where Australia won by an innings and 284 runs.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki shared his excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “We are delighted to host two of the world's top teams in India and Australia for what promises to be a thrilling home summer for the Proteas Women. These tours will showcase the very best of international women's cricket and boost the encouraging increase in fan attendance, as we continue to welcome growing crowds across the country to watch world-class players compete at some of our iconic venues.”

Schedule vs India

1st ODI - December 9, 2026, Potchefstroom

2nd ODI - December 12, 2026, Bloemfontein

3rd ODI - December 15, 2026, Cape Town

One-off Test - December 20 to 23, 2026, Gqeberha

vs Australia

1st T20I - March 18, 2027, Kimberley

2nd T20I - March 21, 2027, Benoni

3rd T20I - March 23, 2027, KuGompo City

1st ODI - March 27, 2027, Gqeberha

2nd ODI - March 31, 2027, Paarl

3rd ODI - April 3, 2027, Durban

One-off Test - April 8 to 11, 2027, Potchefstroom

--IANS

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