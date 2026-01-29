Sophie Molineux named Australian women's all-format captain

Melbourne, Jan 29 (IANS) Sophie Molineux has been appointed captain of the Australian Women’s Team, taking the reins from Alyssa Healy who will retire from all formats in March, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Read More

Having made her international debut in March 2018, the Molineux has been vital to Australia’s white-ball success. She was part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup winning squads in 2018 and 2020. Over the last eight years, she has played three Tests, 17 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner will make her national captaincy debut in three T20Is as part of the upcoming multi-format Women’s International Series against India, starting on February 15.

“It’s a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I’m incredibly proud of, especially

following on from Alyssa, who’s had such a huge impact on this team and the game.

“We’ve got a really strong group with plenty of natural leaders, alongside a lot of exciting talent coming through, and I’m really looking forward to working together as we keep evolving and pushing ourselves to the next level, while staying true to the identity that makes this team so special," Molineux said.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the trust that’s been shown in me, and I’m excited to grow alongside this group of players and see what we can achieve together with Tahlia, Ash and the rest of the team," she added.

Meanwhile, Healy will captain Australia for the last time during the three ODIs and Test match, with Molineux her deputy. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been elevated to vice-captain alongside Tahlia McGrath across all formats.

“Sophie is an outstanding leader and we are thrilled for her to take on the role. Sophie is highly respected within Australian cricket, and her resilience, composure and proven domestic leadership makes her the right person to lead the team into a new era.

“We will continue to manage Sophie’s workload, prioritising key tournaments and major international series following injury challenges in recent seasons," National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

“Tahlia McGrath remains vice-captain, recognising her significant leadership contribution under Alyssa Healy. Tahlia has acted as stand-in captain on 16 occasions across formats, providing consistency and stability.

“Ash Gardner has been elevated to vice-captain alongside Tahlia, strengthening the team’s leadership group. Ash and Tahlia provide complimentary skills in support of Sophie and are also both capable of leading the team as stand-in captain if required," he added.

Australia also announced the squads to face India next month including a Governor-General’s XI to take on the visitors ahead of the series.

All-rounder Nicola Carey is in line to play her first international match since 2022, while left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton has been named in her first Australian squad.

“Nicola has had an impressive past couple of years in domestic cricket and has also performed well overseas in both England and India. She is an experienced player, with a strong skill set, and she will get an opportunity to test those skills as we build towards the T20 World Cup.

“Lucy is an exciting left-arm fast bowler who offers something different with the ball. She has worked hardon her game over the past few years and is someone we believe has a big future, while also benefiting from being around the group at this level," Flegler said.

Leg-spinner Alana King has been omitted from Australia’s T20 squad, with Megan Schutt missing out on selection in the ODI side.

“It was also a tough call with Megan, but at her best she remains an important part of the side, particularly with the T20 World Cup on the horizon," Flegler said.

Hiwever, Phoebe Litchfield has been named in all three squads despite being ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League season with a quad injury.

The Governor-General’s XI match will see some of Australia’s most promising domestic stars face the one-day World Champions in a T20 fixture under lights at North Sydney Oval.

The team will be led by Queensland’s Charli Knott, and features Australian Defence Force cricketer, Corporal Frances Whittaker alongside Australian players Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Alana King, and Georgia Voll.

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force, Whittaker is a wicketkeeper and top-order batter, with her selection continuing a long-standing association with the Australian Defence Force that provides the opportunity for eligible serving personnel to participate in the annual fixture.

“This multi-format series will be an important test across all three formats and a crucial part of our

preparation as we look ahead to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England in June," Flegler added.

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

--IANS

bc/