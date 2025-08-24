Son scores first MLS goal with spectacular free kick in 1-1 draw at FC Dallas

Frisco (USA), Aug 24 (IANS) The South Korean superstar and MLS record signing Son Heung-Min opened his Los Angeles FC account with an unstoppable direct free kick as the Black & Gold salvaged a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Sunday (IST).

One of the most talented and popular Asian players in football history, Son joined LAFC earlier this month for a record USD 26 million transfer fee after an iconic 10-year run with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

After drawing a late penalty to secure a debut draw at the Chicago Fire in Matchday 28, the Tottenham Hotspur legend continued to make waves, earning his first start and providing his first assist to secure a 2-0 win at the New England Revolution last Saturday. Son's jaw-dropping first goal on Sunday was the cherry on top of a stellar opening MLS road trip, reports MLS.

"It's been only... a little bit more than two weeks, but I'm enjoying every moment. I'm glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC, but for me, the most important thing is to get us three points. I'm really, really disappointed for that," Son told MLS Season Pass postgame.

LAFC's unbeaten record since Son's arrival has propelled the Black & Gold into a top-four spot in the Western Conference on 41 points, positioning them to secure home-field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

"He's a competitor, and he's a winner, and on top of that, he has qualities that not a lot of players have in this league. So it's a much-needed breath of fresh air and sense of motivation or wind in our sails that we definitely can feel, and you know, it's pushing us," head coach Steve Cherundolo said.

"We've had three tough road games. It's not easy places to play. A lot of travel, some weather, and you come away with five points. But you also put yourselves in position to win these games too, so from my perspective, it's been a very positive road trip," he added.

The team's strong form and Son's spectacular first goal only add to the anticipation for his home debut next weekend, a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash with in-state rival San Diego FC (MLS Season Pass).

"I can't wait to play a home game because it's my first home game for the LAFC, and also against good opponents. So, yeah, we have to prepare well and recover well to get three points," he said.

