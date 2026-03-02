Some contingents may get delayed for Paralympic Winter Games, IPC monitoring crisis in Middle East

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) With four days to go for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, the conflict in the Middle East is threatening to disrupt the quadrennial event because of its impact on air travel through the region, as many contingents are yet to reach Europe.

With many contingents expected to transit via major Middle East centres like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, the conflict is expected to disrupt their travel plans. The International Paralympic Committee has said it is closely monitoring the situation arising from the crisis.

"International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is closely monitoring the situation of missile strikes in the Middle East and is continuing to collect, confirm, and assess the available information to determine the impact on the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games and the wider Paralympic Movement.

"We recognise this situation affects not just the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) competing at the Games but also our wider membership. We think of the impact on people first, and our thoughts are with those affected," the IPC said in a release on Monday.

"With regards to the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, we are assessing the impact on Games operations, in particular on travel, while maintaining a clear focus on delivering the best Paralympic Winter Games and ensuring the event continues to serve as a platform to drive social inclusion for the world’s 1.3 billion persons with disabilities," the IPC informed.

The Bonn-based IPC said it is in contact with delegations and working with the organising committee to find solutions for those affected, noting some teams may get delayed in reaching Italy for the event.

"We are in close contact with all delegations competing at the Games as well as other stakeholders. Many of the teams are already in Europe, attending training or holding camps, but the closure of airspace in the Middle East is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders. We would prefer not to comment on the status of individual delegations or stakeholders at this stage, but can provide assurance that we are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected," the statement said.

The IPC also promised to deliver "safe, secure, and spectacular Games" despite the disruption caused by the crisis.

"The Paralympic Games are the pinnacle event of the Paralympic Movement, and our top priority is for Paralympians to take centre stage as we deliver safe, secure, and spectacular Games in Italy’s awe-inspiring venues," said the IPC.

