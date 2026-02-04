SLI adjusts competition schedule to support long-term goals and improve overall experience

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The NRAI and SLI have rescheduled the league's inaugural season for later this year to enhance its long-term stability, broadcast reach, and fan engagement. This strategic adjustment aims to establish the league as a premier showcase of Indian shooting, leveraging the significant sports momentum anticipated from key international events in 2026 and beyond.

The decision was made following thorough consultations with key stakeholders, such as broadcast partners and franchises.

The updated schedule allows the league to better sync with the international shooting calendar, since the original launch date was set before the year’s major multi-sport events, such as the Asian Games, where Indian shooters aim to compete for top honors.

The league is also utilising this phase to enhance its production capabilities. As India’s first franchise shooting league, SLI is implementing advanced broadcast technologies that have not yet been used in India for this sport. The SLI is working with specialised third-party partners to improve the broadcast quality, ensuring a smooth, world-class viewing experience.

Furthermore, the league collaborates closely with state associations to expand the sport nationwide, focusing on talent development and infrastructure. The extra time also enables franchises to implement organized city activations, school outreach programs, community events, and supporter clubs, helping to cultivate a strong fanbase prior to the start of the SLI.

NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “Our priority is to give our athletes the biggest stage possible. By realigning the season, we are creating a dedicated window where Shooting League of India gets the maximum eyeballs on television. This shift allows us to welcome our shooters back from key events as stars, giving them the spotlight they deserve while ensuring the league product is technically perfect."

“Also, this additional preparation period enables us to move from alpha testing to broadcast perfection. Our objective is to deliver a flawless, world-class viewer experience from the very first shot,” he added.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh stated, "We are taking this opportunity to strengthen the league’s foundation. We are actively engaging with state stakeholders to ensure the SLI benefits the sport at the grassroots level. At the same time, we are working with technical experts to refine the last few elements so that we build a sustainable, high-quality ecosystem that entertains fans for years to come."

The SLI continues to pursue its goal of turning shooting into a popular spectator sport, showcasing a blend of top international stars and India’s best talent.

