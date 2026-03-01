Sindhu recounts tense moments after explosion scare near Dubai International Airport

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) Indian badminton star PV Sindhu described a frightening ordeal after an explosion occurred close to the area where she and her team were sheltering at Dubai International Airport, forcing them to move to a safer location.

Read More

Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open, which starts on Tuesday, and had a layover in Dubai on the way. But the two-time Olympic medallist stranded at Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia.

In a message shared on social media, Sindhu said the situation grew increasingly alarming as events unfolded through the day. “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour,” she wrote, revealing that a blast had taken place just a short distance from where the group had taken refuge inside the airport.

Sindhu said the explosion created a moment of panic, with smoke and debris visible near the site. Her coach, who was closest to the affected area, had to quickly leave the spot as a precaution.

"A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," she said.

The Olympic medallist later confirmed that everyone are safe and had been shifted to a more secure area inside the airport complex. She credited airport authorities and diplomatic officials for their swift assistance during the tense situation.

Sindhu expressed gratitude to the staff at Dubai International Airport and the local authorities in Dubai for helping ensure their safety. She also thanked the Indian High Commission in Dubai for providing continuous support and coordination during the incident.

“For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” Sindhu added.

The incident left the Indian shuttler and others shaken, though they remain safe as authorities continue to manage the situation around the airport.

Earlier, Sindhu had shared visuals from inside the airport on Instagram, noting that all flights had been suspended until further notice.

--IANS

cs/bc