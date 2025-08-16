Simpson made me a better player and made Australian cricket great, says Steve Waugh

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Former Australia captain Steve Waugh hailed the influence of Bob Simpson, who passed away on Saturday, by saying the legendary player and coach not only made him a better player, but also laid the foundation for making the side as a dominant force in the cricketing world.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) said Simpson died in Sydney at the age of 89. Simpson played 62 Tests for Australia from 1957 to 1978, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81, including 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries with a highest score of 311.

He took 110 catches and 71 wickets at 42.26 with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/57. Simpson also captained Australia in 39 Tests and as their head coach from 1986 to 1996, Australia won the 1987 World Cup, the 1989 Ashes in England and an away series victory over the West Indies in 1995.

“No one gave more to Australian cricket than Bob Simpson - coach, player, commentator, writer, selector, mentor and journalist. He was quite simply the best cricket coach with an unparalleled knowledge of the game together with an insatiable appetite for learning and imparting his wisdom. He made me a better player and he made Australian cricket great. RIP Simmo,” wrote Waugh in an Instagram post.

The Australian team will pay tribute to Simpson with a moment’s silence before tonight’s third T20I against South Africa in Cairns and will also wear black armbands. Former Australia captain Allan Border recalled the strong relationship he shared with the legendary Simpson in his initial years as the side’s captain.

"Behind the scenes he was the sergeant major and disciplinarian and that allowed me to do what I did best. Occasionally, I would blow up but it never lasted for long. I suppose we were a bit of an odd couple but it just sort of worked.”

"Bob and I would play golf but I spent more time with Ian Chappell who did not get along with Simmo so I found myself in the middle of that one constantly defending Simmo to Ian. I’m not sure I got that far!”

“Simmo was the perfect man for the time. He was not everyone’s best mate but that was not his role. Everyone who played under him whether they liked him or not would accept they were better players for his influence. He was as good as any coach we have ever had. He had a fantastic cricket brain," Border was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

Former Australian cricketer David Boon also paid a tribute to Simpson. “It’s a shock and a hard hit – I know he hasn’t been well. He had a special place in my heart and many others. He worked so hard to challenge us. I absolutely loved my involvement with him."

