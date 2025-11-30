Siddi community's Shalina Sayer's KIUG 2025 bronze celebrates inclusivity and identity

Bharatpur, Nov 30 (IANS) The Khelo India Games once again demonstrated their commitment to inclusivity as Shalina Sayer Siddhi of Karnatak University, Dharwad, clinched her first medal at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) on Friday. Competing in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at Lohagarh Stadium, Shalina secured bronze, an achievement that carries symbolic weight for the Siddi community she represents.

Shalina edged past Bhanu of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana, with a 2-1 victory in her final group bout to claim the medal.

The Siddi community, believed to have African roots, arrived in India centuries ago and has since become an integral part of the country’s social fabric. Many Siddis are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in several states. Against this backdrop, Shalina’s success stands out not just as a sporting accomplishment but as a testament to the opportunities provided by initiatives like Khelo India.

“I have participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. But this is my first Khelo India University Games. I had come with a lot of hope. I knew I would win a medal, though I was not sure what colour it would be. I am very happy to win the medal,” she said, sitting beside Ismail, who heads the Karnatak University contingent.

Her journey to the podium was far from easy. The team endured a three-day train journey to reach Rajasthan—a trip she described as challenging. “We came here by train, which took us three days. So, the journey was really arduous. But now that I have won, all that doesn’t matter. I would say it was worth all the effort,” said the wrestler, who has been training in the sport for a decade.

Shalina’s rise also brings attention to the social hurdles that athletes from marginalised communities often confront. While discrimination based on skin colour persists in many parts of India, Shalina said her personal experience has been different. “I live in Dharwad and I have grown up with local kids. I will be very honest, I have not had any such experiences,” she said. “In fact, I get respected a lot because of my sporting background. People see me as an achiever. My sister is also a police woman in Bangalore.”

During the conversation, Shalina introduced another successful athlete from the community, Pro Kabaddi League player Sushil Motesh Kambrekar of the Bengal Warriors. “Siddis are doing well. He is such a big inspiration to the entire community. I have never met him but I hope I make my name like him and make everyone proud,” she said.

With her bronze medal, Shalina not only adds to her growing list of achievements—having already won bronze at an All-India University competition earlier this year- but also strengthens the message of inclusivity that the Khelo India platform aims to amplify.

