Shreyas Iyer to captain strong India A side for multi-day games against Australia A

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer will lead a strong India A squad in the upcoming multi-day games against Australia A. The series kick off from September 16 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the second multi-day game will commence on September 23.

Iyer is currently playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final match against Central Zone, after having missed out on selection for the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, starting in the UAE on September 9.

Apart from Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed and Devdutt Padikkal are the other prominent players in the squad.

Reddy had been recuperating in the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after a left knee ligament injury while doing his gym training ahead of the fourth Test against England at Manchester.

BCCI also said senior opener KL Rahul and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the second multi-day match and will replace two players in the squad after the first multi-day game.

Other players in the squad include Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, and Yash Thakur. While Dubey, Kotia and Suthar have been in the India A set-up in the past, it’s the first time Badoni, Brar and Thakur are called up to the squad.

The multi-day matches will be followed by three one-day games, scheduled to take place on September 30, October 3 and October 5 respectively at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

India A squad for multi-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar and Yash Thakur.

