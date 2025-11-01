Shreyas Iyer discharged from hospital, to remain in Sydney for recovery, informs BCCI

New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, is stable now and has been discharged from the hospital in Sydney on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Iyer’s awkward fall while taking a catch during Australia’s innings resulted in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The board further thanked the doctors treating Iyer, especially Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India for the batter’s recovery. Meanwhile, Iyer will remain in Sydney for his follow-ups and can only return to India when he is deemed fit to fly.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” the statement added.

On Thursday, Iyer expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for their support during his recovery from a serious injury.

"I’m currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he wrote on social media.

--IANS