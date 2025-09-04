Shreya Ghoshal to perform at opening ceremony of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Popular Bollywood playback singer Shreyas Ghosal has been roped in to perform at the opening ceremony of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be played across four Indian cities and Colombo, Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

The ICC has unveiled ticketing details and headline entertainment plans for the mega event to be held in November-

Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati, ahead of the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka. Ghoshal, who has also recorded the tournament’s official anthem, “Bring it Home,” will deliver a live performance that celebrates the energy, spirit, and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage.

This year’s edition will also set a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low prices for any ICC global event. Tickets for all league matches in India are priced at just INR 100 in the first phase. The fan-friendly pricing aims to ensure packed stadiums and enthusiastic crowds as the women’s game continues to grow in stature and global appeal, the ICC announced on Thursday.

Google Pay will be bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive pre-sale ticket access for fans.

Ticket sales go live at 19:00 IST today (Thursday, 4 September) with an exclusive four-day pre-sale window for Google Pay users via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, running until 19:00 IST on Monday (Sept 8), enabling thousands of fans to secure their seats and be part of the electrifying energy in the stands, the release said.

--IANS

bsk/