Shivam Dube withdraws from Mumbai’s Ranji opener due to back stiffness

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Allrounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of Mumbai’s 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season opener against Jammu & Kashmir due to back stiffness. The decision, taken as a precaution, comes just ahead of the match, with Dube returning to Mumbai from Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The move is primarily aimed at managing Dube's workload, especially with his inclusion in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in Australia, set to begin on October 23.

Dube was one of India's standout performers in the 2025 Asia Cup, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav frequently relied on him as a key bowling option. In the high-pressure final against Pakistan, Dube delivered a crucial all-round performance - opening the bowling in the absence of Hardik Pandya and conceding just 23 runs in three overs, followed by a match-winning 33 off 22 balls to guide India to a thrilling victory.

While Dube's return to the Ranji fold will likely come only after the Australia tour, Mumbai have received a boost with the return of Musheer Khan, who missed last season due to a neck and collarbone injury sustained in a road accident. His older brother, Sarfaraz Khan, is also fit again after being sidelined from India's Test series against the West Indies due to a quadriceps injury.

Mumbai will be led this season by India allrounder Shardul Thakur, who replaces Ajinkya Rahane as captain. Rahane remains an integral part of the squad and has been in intense preparation since July, even training during his media stint in the UK while India toured for Tests.

Mumbai, last season’s runners-up, are placed in Group D, alongside Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabad, Delhi, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Their season opener against J&K carries added significance, serving as a rematch of their group stage clash from last season - a game Mumbai lost by five wickets at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

