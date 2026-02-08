Shikhar Dhawan announced brand ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Former India cricketer and Arjuna awardee Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the inaugural Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative of the Directorate of Education and Sports, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The visionary event is aimed at strengthening grassroots sports participation and talent identification across the capital.

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will be held from February 13 across 16 venues in the capital, with participation from thousands of young athletes competing in basketball, football, athletics, kabaddi, wrestling, squash, and volleyball, with representation from all 12 districts of Delhi.

The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh has been conceived as a large-scale multi-sport platform that brings together school and community-level athletes, offering them structured opportunities to compete, gain exposure, and take the first steps towards professional sporting pathways.

The initiative underscores the Government of Delhi’s commitment in promoting sport as an integral pillar of youth development and education.

Ashish Sood, Minister of Education and Sports, Government of Delhi said, “The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is envisioned as a transformative platform for talent and sports development. Shikhar Dhawan’s association as Brand Ambassador brings immense credibility and inspiration to the initiative, and integrates perfectly with our objective of grassroots development, encouraging widespread participation and identifying future sporting talent.”

Shikhar Dhawan said, “I feel extremely grateful and would like to thank the Government of Delhi and the Directorate of Education and Sports for this honour. The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a commendable step towards the growth of the sport in the region which is brimming with talent and seeking the right opportunity and exposure. As a professional athlete myself, I understand the importance of getting a platform to showcase your talent and through my venture Da One Sports, I have been strongly committed towards creating a pathway and ecosystem for youngsters to achieve their dreams. Delhi has a rich legacy in Indian sports and I hope that through this association I am able to inspire budding talent to believe in themselves and participate, contributing towards our vision of making Delhi sports capital of the country.”

