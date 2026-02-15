Shelton downs Shapovalov in SF thriller, sets Fritz final in Dallas

Dallas, Feb 15 (IANS) Ben Shelton survived a major test from fellow lefty Denis Shapovalov before prevailing in a final-set tiebreak to reach the Dallas Open final.

The second-seeded American defeated the defending champion 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4). He saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced, including a crucial save with a clutch volley at 2-2 in the second set and another save at 5-5 in the third set.

Shelton will face top seed Taylor Fritz in the final. Fritz halted the run of a resurgent Marin Cilic in the semi-finals of the Nexo Dallas Open on Saturday.

In a match decided by fine margins, the top seed held his nerve to edge the Croatian 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in a gripping two-hour, two-minute clash, hammering 22 aces past the 37-year-old.

It has been more than 44 years since the first and second seeds have played in the final of three ATP Tour events in the same week. That will change on Sunday.

At the Dallas Open, Rotterdam Open and Argentina Open, the first and second seeds will clash for the trophies. It will be the first time that has happened since the week of 19 October 1981 in Melbourne, Tokyo and Vienna. The only other time on record it has happened was the week of 6 October 1980 in Barcelona, Brisbane and Tel Aviv, ATP reports.

This week, four members of the Top 10 in the ATP Rankings will play for a title, with two championship clashes exclusively featuring Top-10 players.

Top seed Fritz will take on second seed Shelton in the Dallas final. They have split their two previous Lexus ATP Head-to-Head series meetings, including Shelton's win in last year's Toronto semi-finals en route to his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Top seed Alex de Minaur is the first man to make the Rotterdam final in three consecutive seasons in tournament history and will try to finish the week on a high note against second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Top seed Francisco Cerundolo hopes his third Buenos Aires final will be the charm. The Argentine will try to claim his maiden title on home soil against second seed Luciano Darderi.

