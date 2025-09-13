SG Pipers retain 17 men's team players ahead of Hockey India League season 2 auction

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) SG Pipers have unveiled a formidable list of 17 retained men's players ahead of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2025 auctions, showcasing a balanced mix of Indian stars as well as international stalwarts.

The retained roster underlines the franchise’s commitment to nurturing domestic talent while strengthening global pedigree across all positions. The SG Pipers coaching staff worked closely with the Director of Hockey, Padma Bhushan PR Sreejesh, to finalise the list of retained players.

The Pipers have also completed the acquisition of the Welsh international Jacob Draper, who has been traded in from Team Gonasika after appearing in all 10 games last season.

Goalkeepers Tomas Santiago of Argentina and India’s Pawan provide depth at the back, supported in defence by Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rohit, Manjeet, and Wales international Gareth Furlong. The midfield unit is bolstered by Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Ankit Pal, and Kingson Singh from India, alongside Australia’s Ky Willott and Welshman Jacob Draper, who joined via trade. In attack, Argentina’s Tomas Domene leads the forward line with support from India’s Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha, and Dilraj Singh.

The retained players delivered memorable moments for fans last season as well as on the international stage. Two-time Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh returns as a symbol of resilience and belief. Jarmanpreet Singh will bring solidity to the defence, fresh from playing a vital role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph. Varun Kumar, a bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will further strengthen the backline with his pace and aggressive tackling. Rajkumar Pal offers a proven ability to stay calm under pressure - a trait he showcased on multiple occasions, including penalty shootout goals against Team Gonasika last season and against Great Britain at the last Olympics. Argentine goalkeeper Tomas Santiago adds further pedigree between the posts.

Speaking on the squad’s balance after the retention, Sreejesh stated, "Retaining the core men’s team was crucial. Last season, missing six key players disrupted our rhythm. This time, the retained squad knows each other well and brings the hunger and attitude needed for a strong season. With Olympic medallists like Shamsher, Jarman, Rajkumar, and Varun alongside hungry youngsters, we have a balanced mix of experience and ambition. The seniors will lead by example, the juniors are eager to prove themselves, and we will complete the squad thoughtfully with the expertise of our coaches."

The Pipers will also benefit from the leadership of newly appointed men’s team Head Coach Tim Oudenaller. Oudenaller is widely regarded as one of Europe’s brightest coaching minds and boasts a proven track record of building successful squads in the Dutch Hoofdklasse and the Euro Hockey League. Working in tandem with Sreejesh, an icon of Indian Hockey, the coaching and leadership group will provide both strategic vision and mentorship as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

Looking forward to coaching the team, head coach Tim Oudenaller said, "The players we have retained will bring balance, depth, and ambition qualities that can take us far this season. Together with the management, I truly believe we have the foundation to challenge for the title."

Having set the tone with their early moves, the Pipers now head into the HIL auction with clarity on what it will take to round off the squad.

--IANS

ab/bsk/