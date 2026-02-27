Several exceptional performances: Ex-India captain Rishank praises high-intensity matches at Kabaddi Senior Nationals

Vadodara, Feb 26 (IANS) The stage is set for a blockbuster finish at the Senior National Kabaddi Championship, organised by the Gujarat State Kabaddi Association in Vadodara, with the semifinals locked in and the race for the title entering its most intense phase.

Former India captain Rishank Devadiga believes the final four will reflect the dominance shown so far. “There have been quite a few exceptional performances this time around in the National Championships. We have witnessed a few surprises along the way and as expected, the knockout stages were unpredictable based on the matches so far,” Rishank said.

The results have backed that assessment as the pre-quarterfinals and quarters were witness to some excellent results. Tamil Nadu advanced to the quarters by defeating the mighty teams Haryana in a tie-breaker, after both teams ended the contest with a score of 35–35 tie.

Post that, Uttar Pradesh caused a major upset by defeating defending champions Services 55–51 to advance to the semi-finals. Arjun Deshwal, who also captains Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League, starred for Uttar Pradesh with an impressive 19-point haul.

Against this backdrop of dominant wins and high-pressure finishes, Rishank stressed that the semi-finals will test temperament as much as talent. “The performance of the players in the pre-quarter final and quarter final is where we can judge what that player and team can do. There are a lot of coaches and scouts who have come to watch the matches. They will know which players should be kept an eye on. It’s a very good opportunity for the youngsters,” he said.

The early rounds have already produced 50-point margins, 59-point demolitions, 37-point thrashings and nail-biting one-point wins. If that trend continues, the semi-finals on 27 February promise to deliver the most explosive chapter yet in Vadodara.

