Setbacks at Asian Cup 2024 shaped our character, says Chhangte

Kolkata, May 27 (IANS) Despite things not going India's way as they suffered three defeats, Lallianzuala Chhangte proclaimed how big of a learning curve the AFC Asian Cup 2024 was for him and the entire squad, and how the Blue Tigers are taking those learnings forward as they battle for qualification for the 2027 edition.

"We were in the same group as some of the best countries in Asia (Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria). Even though the last Asian Cup wasn't the best experience, individually, I learned a lot in terms of making the right decision at key moments. As a team, I believe that that setback shaped our character and built us into better players and better human beings as well," Chhangte told the-aiff.com.

"Now, we're really looking forward to the next challenge. Right now, our main focus is to qualify for the Asian Cup again."

India will play Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on June 10 in Kowloon City. Before that, the Blue Tigers will play a preparatory friendly against Thailand on June 4 in Pathum Thani.

"The atmosphere in the camp is really positive right now. Everyone is focused, motivated, and ready to give their best every single day, especially after the setback against Bangladesh. Everyone wants to turn things around. Even the staff, physios, doctors, and masseurs have been so great with us, pushing us in every way they could. The camp has a lot of energy — good and healthy competition, which is great," Chhangte added.

With 42 caps for the national team, the 27-year-old Chhangte is one of the most experienced players in the Indian squad. Among the current lot who are training in Kolkata, only Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan had made their international debut before the Mizo winger. He was just 18 when he donned the India shirt at the 2015 SAFF Championship in Thiruvananthapuram and also scored a stunning brace against Nepal in his second game.

"Playing for the national team is the biggest achievement for a football player. And when you wear the shirt, when you have the privilege to represent your country, I feel you have to give everything. That's what I want to do every time I come to the camp. It's an amazing feeling, and I don't take this for granted. I want to make each day count and give my best for my country," said Chhangte.

