Sesko's strike takes Man Utd to fourth in Premier League table

Liverpool, Feb 24 (IANS) Benjamin Sesko scored from the bench yet again as Manchester United edged out Everton 1-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium to secure a fifth victory in six outings under Michael Carrick

The Slovenian substitute's strike salvaged a point at West Ham United last time out, and he was once again the headline-maker, sliding home after 71 minutes to settle a tight contest at Everton's new home.

Sesko ran on to Bryan Mbeumo's pass and curled past Jordan Pickford, a quarter of an hour after being introduced by Carrick.

Senne Lammens was a key contributor at the other end, and the Blues huffed and puffed but failed to make a dent in the Reds rearguard, as we kept a first away clean sheet of the season.

Man Utd remain unbeaten in their second stint under head coach Carrick and move above Chelsea into fourth spot, while Everton remain in ninth place.

"Ben's in a good place at the moment and we've had some really good talks about it and patience is one thing for him and building him and help grow and help him grow as a player and develop him as a player here. And he's patient and he understands that, you know, he's going to be a big player for us for a long period of time, I'm sure, of that. So, we've got to manage that," Carrick said of Sesko.

"We've got some really good forward players and he's made a big difference for us when he's been on the pitch, but that's obviously decisions as we move forward. But the balance has been good with the forward players, so we need to continue that," he addd.

