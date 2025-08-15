Sesko can be Manchester United's striker for many years: Amorim

Manchester, Aug 15 (IANS) Ruben Amorim believes Benjamin Sesko has all the attributes to succeed long term as a Manchester United striker.

Sesko completed his move from RB Leipzig last weekend and the Red Devils head coach revealed that the no.30 is physically ready to be involved in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.

When asked if Benjamin was an exciting addition to a fresh-looking attack that already includes fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Ruben replied enthusiastically.

The Portuguese boss touched upon Sesko’s adaptability and eagerness to learn, as well as his deep love for the sport.

“I think he has great potential in everything he does. He can play different types of football. He's going to feel that the Premier League is really aggressive, he's going to learn, but he has a great potential and I can see Ben being a striker for Manchester United for a lot of years.

“That's why we paid so much money - to have a striker that will have his history in our club. The guy is always thinking about football. He's really obsessed by that and that is a good thing because you don't have to think about that aspect with that young guy.

“I don't need to tell Ben, 'this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure, you have to perform, you need to be ready for the physicality, we need to be ready for every game, it's like do-or-die,” said Amorim said in their pre-game conference.

The Red Devils kick off their 2025/26 campaign with a home game against Arsenal on Sunday. Amorim revealed Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee have recovered from injuries that ruled them out of pre-season, and are available to feature against the Gunners.

Sesko is also in the frame to make his debut while defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez could be the only absentees, as Amorim plots the downfall of Mikel Arteta's revamped side, who finished runners-up in the division last term.

"Nous and Licha are out. They cannot play in this game. Josh recovered, Andre recovered, they are options for this game, we will see,” he added.

When asked if Sesko is ready to start at centre-forward, Amorim replied, “Of course. We didn't have a lot of time but he's ready. First of all, physically, he's ready. That is a big component in our league.

"Then, he's really smart. Every detail he asks, he's a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he's ready to play, we will see if he's going to start."

