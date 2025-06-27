Services win team gold in boys and girls categories at Junior Boxing Nationals

Rohtak, June 27 (IANS) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) dominated the Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, emerging as overall champions in both Boys and Girls categories.

Services reclaimed the team title in the boys division and pulled off a decisive victory in the girls category, toppling defending champions Haryana, who finished second across both.

Backed by clinical performances across weight classes, the Services contingent wrapped up the week-long event at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak with nine medals in each category.

Their boys' squad tallied six golds, two silvers, and a bronze to reassert their dominance, while the girls' team delivered four golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Maharashtra completed the podium in the boys' championship, while Manipur finished third in the girls' division.

On the girls’ side, several familiar names from India’s recent success at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships delivered once again. Delhi’s Ahaana Sharma continued her blazing form in the 50kg final with a clean sweep. Khushi Chand of Uttarakhand clinched a narrow 3-2 win in the 46kg division, while Haryana’s Anshika reaffirmed her dominance in the 80+kg category.

Services’ dual team triumph was powered by a series of dominant final bouts across both divisions. In the Boys’ competition, Udham Singh Raghav, a recent medalist in the Asian U-17 Championships, won gold in the 54kg category, while Sahil Duhan (60kg), Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Rahul (80+kg) also secured top-podium finishes. Lakshay Balhara’s 4-1 victory over Aman Siwach stood out, as did Haryana’s Aditya, who edged past Tikam Singh in a closely contested 52kg final.

SSCB’s girls team was bolstered by sharp wins from Naitik (52kg), Chandrika Pujari (54kg), Harsika (60kg), and Hamoor Kaur (66kg), the latter scoring a third-round stoppage. Prachi Khatri’s powerful RSC victory in the 80kg class, along with title wins by Himanshi (70kg) and Jiya (48kg), further highlighted the depth of India’s emerging female talent.

Manipur’s Lanchenba Singh, who defeated Services’ Piyush 3:2 in the 50kg category, was adjudged the Best Boxer in the Boys’ category, while Lucky Bagdwal (57kg) of Uttarakhand was named the Most Promising.

In the Girls’ division, Haryana’s Divya (63kg) and Jammu & Kashmir’s Bareena (70kg) claimed the Best and the Most Promising awards, respectively. Pooja Duhan from Haryana was named the Best Referee, while Rajasthan’s Vishal Nirwan was awarded the Best Judge honour.

