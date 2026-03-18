Senegal stripped off title, Morocco declared 2025 AFCON champions as CAF overturns final result

Rabat, March 18 (IANS) Morocco have been awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the result of the final following Senegal's walk-off.

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Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the January 18 final, but the match was marred by controversy when Senegal's players refused to continue after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the score level.

Play resumed after a 17-minute delay. Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved before Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.

CAF said an appeals board had since ruled that Senegal forfeited the match. The result was recorded as a 3-0 victory for Morocco.

In a statement, CAF said Senegal breached Article 82 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, triggering the application of Article 84.

"The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)

Article 82 states that a team that refuses to play or leaves the field without the referee's authorization is considered to have lost and is eliminated from the competition. Article 84 adds that such a violation results in a 3-0 defeat and permanent elimination.

The CAF Appeal Board also ruled that, “The appeal lodged in respect of Mr Ismaël Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) is partially upheld. The CAF Appeal Board confirms the finding that Mr Ismael Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) committed misconduct in violation of Articles 82 and 83(1) of the CAF Disciplinary Code."

It said that"The sanction imposed on Ismael Saibari is amended to a suspension of two (2) official CAF matches, of which one (1) match is suspended. The fine of USD 100,000 imposed on him is set aside.

"The CAF Appeal Board confirms the finding that the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is responsible for the conduct of the ball boys during the aforementioned match," it added

The ruling board further said, "The fine imposed on the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the ball boys incident is reduced to USD 50,000.

"The appeal lodged in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area is dismissed.

"The fine of USD 100,000 imposed on the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area is confirmed.

"The appeal lodged in respect of the laser incident is partially upheld.

"The fine imposed on the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the laser incident is reduced to USD 10,000."

--IANS

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