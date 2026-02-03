Semenistaja, Vandewinkel and Tararudee enjoy comfortable wins on day 2 of 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Day two of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, being held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), saw several international contenders book their spots in the round of 16.

Darja Semenistaja, Yasmine Kabbaj, Eri Shimizu, Sohyun Park, Kristiana Sidorova, Fangran Tian, Lilli Tagger, Tatiana Prozorova, Hanne Vandewinkel and Lanlana Tararudee won their respective matches on Tuesday.

India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaishnavi Adkar and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi crashed out in the Round of 32 of the Singles Draw.

The Centre Court action began with second seed and 2024 edition champion, Darja Semenistaja registering a composed straight sets victory over Italy’s Diletta Cherubini.

The Latvian - who came into the tournament fresh off her experience at the Australian Open where she was part of the main draw - showcased her dominance in her first match of the tournament to seal the contest 6-3, 6-1 and move into the next round.

Meanwhile in court 1 Morocco’s Yasmine Kabbaj also impressed on court as she overcame Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech in straight sets. Kabbaj remained in control throughout the match, closing out a 6-3, 6-3 win to progress comfortably.

India’s No. 1 women’s singles player, Sahaja Yamalapalli was defeated by Japan’s Eri Shimizu 7-5, 6-2 in a contest that lasted an hour and 50 minutes. Sahaja showed great determination in the first set and won several crucial games.

However, her opponent ultimately claimed the first set and went on to win the tie.

South Korea’s Sohyun Park advanced after her opponent, Britain’s Mingge Xu, had to retire after the first set. Park had taken the opening set 6-1 before Xu withdrew from the contest.

Coming off her French Open Juniors title win in 2025, Lilli Tagger of Austria registered a hard-fought straight-sets victory over Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar.

The contest remained closely fought throughout, with Vaishnavi showing resilience and competing strongly in both sets. However, Tagger outperformed her opponent during key moments to seal a 7-5, 6-4 win.

In an all-Asian encounter between China’s Fangran Tian and Japan’s Rina Saigo, the former delivered a dominant performance, not dropping a game in the opening set and winning in straight sets to claim a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

There was disappointment for the Indian contingent as Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bowed out despite a spirited effort against Kristiana Sidorova. The latter was clinical in her approach, winning the match 6-1, 6-3, to book her place in the next round.

Ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova cruised past Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho in a match that lasted just over an hour. Prozorova proved too strong for her opponent, claiming a 6-2, 6-1 victory to secure her place in the Round of 16.

Belgium’s Hanne Vandewinkel, the fourth seed in the tournament, produced a composed performance to defeat Poland’s Zuzanna Pawlikowska in straight sets, securing a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

To conclude the day’s action, fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand proved too strong for 16-year-old Indian Wild Card Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, the semi-finalist from the last edition. While Maaya showed glimpses of her brilliance and fought hard in both sets, Tararudee’s experience and consistency saw her close out the contest 6-3, 6-2.

Results:

Darja Semenistaja (LAT) bt Diletta Cherubini (ITA): 6-3, 6-1

Yasmine Kabbaj (MAR) bt Peangtarn Pipuech (THA): 6-3, 6-3

Eri Shimizu (JPN) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND): 7-5, 6-2

Sohyun Park (KOR) bt Mingge Xu (GBR): 6-1, ret.

Fangran Tian (CHN) bt Rina Saigo (JPN): 6-0, 6-3

Kristiana Sidorova bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (IND): 6-1, 6-3

Tatiana Prozorova bt Priska Nugroho (INA): 6-2, 6-1

Lilli Tagger (AUT) bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND): 7-5, 6-4

Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) bt Zuzanna Pawlikowska (POL): 6-3, 6-3

Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Maaya Rajeshwaran (IND): 6-3, 6-2

