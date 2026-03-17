Selection in focus as Australia fine-tunes World Cup plans in the Caribbean

St. Vincent, March 17 (IANS) Head coach Shelley Nitschke is using the upcoming tour of the Caribbean as an important audition for the Australia women's national cricket team ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

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With six white-ball matches scheduled against the West Indies women's national cricket team, this series provides a final chance to test combinations and finalize the squad for the tournament starting on June 12.

Australia will be without star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who is being rested as part of a workload management plan.

Nitschke, however, highlighted the broader context behind this decision. "We all know how great Annabel is, and I certainly think she's going to be a key part of our T20 batting lineup at some point and offers us strong hitting down the order right now," she said.

"But her absence is part of a larger management plan. It also gives us opportunities to examine a few things we need to consider before heading to England to better understand our options and ideal makeup."

Sutherland's absence opens opportunities for players like Nicola Carey, Lucy Hamilton, and Megan Schutt to make their case. Captain Sophie Molineux is expected to return after recovering from a back issue. Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry are also available after dealing with quad problems, providing Australia with nearly a full-strength pool to select from.

Even with this experimentation, Nitschke made it clear that winning is still important. "We are coming here to win these games," she said. "I'm going to choose the team that's best for the conditions, and I think there will be chances for players."

"We’ve got 15 or 14 players here right now, and I think some opportunities will arise in these three games. But, above all, we want to perform really well."

At the top of the order, the pairing of Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll is likely to continue despite mixed results in the recent series against India, with Phoebe Litchfield expected to maintain her spot at number three.

Nitschke indicated that only minor adjustments are needed as the team approaches its final lineup.

"I think we're really close to finalizing our best side," she noted. "There was a lot of talk about the India series, but we didn't change much. Our top order has been pretty stable for a while."

"I believe we have just a couple of decisions to make and a few tweaks to figure out our best combinations too."

There is still a chance for power-hitter Grace Harris to vie for a spot, despite missing the Caribbean tour. "We all recognize how great Sutherland is, and I certainly think she will play a significant role in our T20 batting lineup at some point," Nitschke added.

"She still provides us with strong hitting down the order. We all know what Grace can do; she has a unique advantage and remains part of the discussions about what the final squad will look like for the World Cup."

--IANS

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