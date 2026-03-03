'Seeing so much love means a lot': Samson expresses gratitude towards fans after T20 WC heroics

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has expressed gratitude towards all the fans reaching out to him and showering love after his blistering knock against the West Indies in the final match of the Super 8s, which helped the defending champions secure a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Samson rose to the occasion with a perfectly paced unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls as India chased down 196 to beat West Indies by five wickets in a virtual knockout clash in front of 67,000 spectators at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After his innings, Samson received praises from the fans as well as the cricket fraternity. After receiving many heartfelt messages, Samson thanked the fans with an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Just wanted to reach out and convey my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who showed love, support and kept me in prayers. Seeing and experiencing so much love coming my way truly means a lot," Samson wrote in an Instagram story.

"Just want to say - Thank you all. Two more steps to go, India," he added.

Samson featured twice in the T20 World Cup 2026 making 22 against Namibia in New Delhi, and 24 against Zimbabwe as India majorly preferred to have the left-handed opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.

But after the 76-run defeat to South Africa, Samson was recalled for the Super Eights tie against Zimbabwe to break the left-handed monotony and made a brisk 24, before hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes in an unforgettable knock in a crunch clash to steer India to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Samson will be in focus when the defending champions India will face the two-time winners England in the second semi-final to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

--IANS

sds/