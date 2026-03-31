Secretary, Sports, urges industry to position India as a global hub for sports goods manufacturing at ISGF 2026

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The 4th edition of the India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) 2026 opened on Tuesday with a strong focus on transforming India into a global hub for sports goods manufacturing, exports, and trade.

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Addressing exhibitors, international buyers, and stakeholders, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hari Ranjan Rao, stated, “This is a golden period in the growth trajectory of India’s sports goods industry.”

Outlining an ambitious national vision, Rao highlighted that India aims to scale sports goods exports from approximately ₹3,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore.

Emphasising the scale of transformation required, he said, “If we have to move from ₹3,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore, every manufacturer will have to multiply their scale nearly 25 times. If you do not dream big, you will not be able to achieve it.”

Manufacturers were urged to scale aggressively, expand globally, and adopt a forward-looking approach driven by innovation and investment, with special emphasis on the role of youth and next-generation entrepreneurs in leading this expansion. “Let us aim to host the world’s largest sports goods exhibition in India with participation from exhibitors across the globe,” Rao said.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment, Rao noted that ₹500 crore has already been allocated in the Union Budget for the sector. It was underlined that while the Government will provide full policy support, execution must be led by the industry.

“We would also like to see many more new manufacturers entering the sports manufacturing sector. The industry should actively explore joint ventures and international collaborations, and the Ministry will be happy to support such partnerships,” the Secretary (Sports) said.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary (Sports), Vineel Krishna, highlighted the Government’s broader vision and stated, “The Government is very ambitious about expanding the sports goods manufacturing sector, not only to meet domestic demand but also to enhance India’s global export potential.”

“We are hopeful that in the next couple of months we will be able to launch the sports goods manufacturing scheme after necessary approvals,” he said.

Joint Secretary (Sports) also highlighted the increasing interest shown by several State Governments in promoting the expansion of sports goods manufacturing in the country. “The next decade is going to be transformational for the sports sector, and all of you will be part of this growth story,” he added.

ISGF, organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council, is being held from March 31 to April 2, 2026, in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

The 4th edition of ISGF features 75 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of products, including athletic goods, badminton and tennis equipment, boxing gear, cricket equipment, fitness equipment, sports apparel, indoor sports equipment, and toys.

--IANS

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