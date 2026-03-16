Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulates all winners of BCCI Naman Awards, wishes them more success

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Devajit Saikia, secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday congratulated all the winners of the BCCI Naman Awards and wished more success to all the awardees feted at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.

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"Congratulations to all the winners of the BCCI Naman Awards. Your performances, commitment, and passion continue to raise the bar for Indian cricket and inspire millions. Wishing all the awardees more success to carry Indian cricket to even greater heights," Devajit LON Saikia wrote in a post on X on Monday.

"Celebrated the success & glory of Indian Cricket last evening," the BCCI secretary wrote in his post that was accompanied by photographs of the ceremony.

The BCCI celebrated outstanding achievements across Indian cricket at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, recognising excellence in international, domestic, and age-group cricket while honouring individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport in India.

Former India greats Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid received the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their long-standing service to Indian cricket, while former India women’s captain Mithali Raj was honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in recognition of her immense role in elevating women’s cricket in the country.

Among other award winners were India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, who received the Polly Umrigar Award for the 2024–25 season, while Smriti Mandhana was honoured with the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time.

Indian women's opener Shafali Verma and the recent U-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre received awards for their standout performances during the 2024–25 domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association was recognised for the best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of five Indian teams that recently won ICC titles, including victories in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and the men’s and women’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup events, spotlighting a historic period of success for Indian cricket.

--IANS

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