Second edition of Mysuru Open to feature Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema; gets underway from Tuesday

Mysuru, Aug 11 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India on Monday announced the second edition of the Mysuru Open which will be held at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) in Mysuru from August 12 to 15.

The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include 2025 PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema (winner of the last two events), Olympian Udayan Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan and Arjun Prasad, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepalese golfers Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang as well as Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

The Mysuru-based professionals in the field are Dhruv Bopanna, Prafful Chand, P Prabhu and Suraj Joshi.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to return for the second edition of the Mysuru Open. The inaugural edition was a tremendous success and we are confident that this year’s tournament will build on that momentum. Mysuru has shown great enthusiasm for the sport and we are grateful to JWGC and its members for their continued support in helping us establish this event as one of the premier attractions on the PGTI calendar.

“What makes this event truly special is the unique setting of the Mysuru golf course, which lies amidst the iconic racecourse. It offers golfers the rare experience of playing two distinct styles of golf in one venue – a combination of traditional parkland holes and links-style stretches. This blend of contrasting layouts not only challenges the professionals but also adds to the charm and character of the tournament.”

The Mysuru Open Pro-Am event played on Sunday, was won by the team led by Ugandan professional Joshua Seale. Joshua’s team had a net score of 50.8 and consisted of amateurs H K Kamalanath, Aditya Chawla and Suresh M.

--IANS

hs/