Saurav Ghosal named sports commissioner of World Premier Squash

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's decorated squash player Saurav Ghosal has been appointed as Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash (WPS), a new global league which counts down to its first edition this August.

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As Sports Commissioner for World Premier Squash, Ghosal will set and oversee the league’s complete sporting framework, spanning competition format, player qualification pathways and officiating standards.

The appointment comes as squash approaches the most significant milestone in its history. The sport makes its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28), a moment driving global investment, rising participation, and renewed commercial attention across the sport.

Ghosal previously served as the Men’s President of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and co-chair of the joint Athletes Commission of the PSA and World Squash, the sport’s global governing bodies.

He is the only male player in history from India to reach the top 10 on the PSA World Rankings – with 11 titles, 9 Asian Games medals, and 20 years of elite competition to his name.

World Premier Squash combines elite professional competition with an open global pathway using multimodal AI on the edge. Of the 24 players in the league, including reserves, 8 will be elite professionals.

Through AI-enabled challenges hosted on the Future of Sports Platform (FSP), competitors worldwide can qualify for up to 16 of those spots – requiring no agent, no ranking history, and no geography. It is a direct, merit-based entry point into one of the sport’s most competitive environments.

"The best squash players in the world came through communities, clubs and courts far from the spotlight. World Premier Squash honours that by using AI-enabled challenges on the FSP platform to connect every corner of the global squash family, and giving the sport’s next great player, wherever they are, a genuine path to the top,” said Ghosal.

--IANS

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