Saurashtra Pro T20 League to be held in Rajkot from June 7 to 20

Rajkot, May 26 (IANS) The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has officially announced the launch of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League (SPTL), a franchise-based T20 tournament designed to showcase the region's top cricketing talent. The inaugural edition of the tournament will take place from June 7 to June 20 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the stadium on Monday where SCA president Jaydev Shah unveiled the details in the presence of other office bearers including Himanshu Shah (secretary), Shyam Raichura (treasurer), Karan Shah (joint secretary), and Jayveer Shah (chairman, SPTL).

The tournament will feature five franchises: Anmol Kings Halar, Aryan Sorath Lions, Dita Gohilwad Titans, Zalawad Strikers and JMD Kutch Riders. The players’ draft, involving around 125 players across three categories, will be held on May 27. All coaches and support staff will be selected from within the SCA, with the possibility of having national or international former players serve as mentors.

The SCA has partnered with Arivaa Sports Private Limited - known for managing the Bengal Pro T20 League - for the exclusive operational management of the tournament. The league is part of SCA’s broader vision to promote professional-level cricket in the region, providing emerging players with a platform to gain exposure and prepare for higher levels such as the IPL and Indian national team.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce about Saurashtra Pro T20 League, an exciting new chapter in Saurashtra’s cricketing journey. The tournament is a landmark initiative by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) to further promote and develop the game at a professional level within our region," SCA president Jaydev Shah said.

"Saurashtra Pro T20 League will feature top-tier and emerging talents from across the region of Saurashtra & Kutch and beyond, providing a robust platform for young and emerging cricketers to showcase their skills alongside experienced players of Saurashtra. This tournament aims to bring high-quality, competitive T20 cricket to fans across the globe. Saurashtra Cricket Association’s aim and objective is only cricket and the development of cricket in all formats," he added.

