Saurashtra Pro T20: Anmol Kings Halar register third win in league phase

Rajkot, June 12 (IANS) With some outstanding performances with the bat and ball, Anmol Kings Halar registered their third win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, defeating Zalawad Strikers by 34 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Anmol Kings Halar rode on a 103-run opening partnership between Nihal Chaudhari (47) and Tarang Gohel (52) and a 17-ball 37 by Siddhant Rana to post 202/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Zalawad Strikers, despite vital contributions by Ansh Gosai (48) and skipper Sheldon Jackson (35), could manage only 168/8 in 20 overs and lost the match.

At the start of the match, Zalawad Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl first. For Anmol Kings Halar, Nihal Chaudhari, and Tarang Gohel opened the innings. The duo added 103 runs for the first wicket before Gohel lost his wicket for 52 in 36 balls. Nihal made 47 in 33 balls. Siddhant Rana contributed 37 in just 17 balls, and Parshwaraj Rana added 34 in 15 balls. Towards the end, Satyam Khamrai (11*) and Bhagyaraj Chudasama (10*) played some good-looking shots and helped their team to post a score of 202/6 in 20 overs.

For Zalawad Strikers, Ankur Panwar(2/34) and Dev Dey(2/40) took two wickets each, while Chirag Jani (1/34) and Prashant Gohel (1/31) grabbed one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 203, Nihar Vaghela and Amit Ranjan opened the innings for Zalawad Strikers. While Amit made 6 in just 6 balls, Nihar added just 13 in 15 balls. Jay Gohil and Ansh Gosai put on a partnership of 75 runs for the third-wicket partnership before Gohil lost his wicket for 39 in 20 balls. Gosai made 48 in 38 balls. Skipper Sheldon Jackson scored 35 in 21 balls. They could manage to score 168/8 in 20 overs.

For Anmol Kings Halar, Yashraj Joshi was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4/21 in 3 overs. Mohit Ulva took 2/39 in 4 overs. Aditya Jadeja(1/14) and Parshwaraj Rana(1/19) grabbed one wicket each.

