Sangram Singh gears up for his first MMA fight on Argentine soil

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Excitement is building in Argentina as Indian MMA star Sangram Singh prepares to headline in Tigre of Buenos Aires on Sunday. The bout marks a historic milestone, as Sangram becomes the first Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter to compete on Argentine soil.

Organised by leading Argentine promotion Samurai Fight House, the event will feature Sangram in the main bout against rising French fighter Matteo Monteiro. SFH President Martin Pakciarz described the contest as the biggest attraction of the evening, predicting a gripping clash between experience and youthful aggression.

According to Pakciarz, fans in Argentina are eager to witness the Indian veteran in action, particularly after his notable appearances in Georgia and the Netherlands. His successful transition from professional wrestling to mixed martial arts — especially after the age of 40 — has sparked considerable curiosity and admiration.

Sangram, widely regarded as an ambassador of MMA in India, said that when he initially entered the sport, many doubted whether a wrestler could adapt to the demands of MMA. However, he remained confident that the discipline, fitness, and fighting spirit developed during his wrestling career would translate effectively into the cage.

Sangram believes his international exposure in recent fights has helped him evolve into a more mature and well-rounded fighter. Calling SFH 28 the “biggest platform” of his career, Sangram expressed pride in representing India before a South American audience and pledged to maintain his winning momentum while making the country proud.

For the high-stakes encounter, Sangram has been training intensively under coach Bhupesh Kumar. His preparation has focused on refining transitions, strengthening ground control, sharpening striking combinations, and enhancing overall fitness to match elite international standards.

As anticipation grows in Argentina, SFH 28 promises not only an electrifying main event but also a landmark chapter in the global rise of Indian mixed martial arts.

