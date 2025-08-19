Sam Konstas eyes strong Sheffield Shield start to secure Ashes place

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Australia’s young batting talent Sam Konstas knows the coming months will be critical if he is to retain his Test spot for the Ashes, but the 19-year-old is intent on shutting out outside noise and focusing on the processes he trusts.

Konstas endured a tough time in the recent West Indies series, managing just 50 runs in six innings in challenging conditions where both top orders struggled. Those matches were his first Tests since bursting onto the scene against India last season. With the Ashes on the horizon in November, the New South Wales batter finds himself back in the selection mix and aware of the stakes.

“It’s massive, it’s going to be a big four games and I expect that,” Konstas told ESPNcricinfo on the day he signed a new four-year deal with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, which keeps him at the club until 2029.

“But for me, [it’s about] just being in the present moment, don’t get too fixated about the outcome and just be very process-driven in those games. Not getting too fazed about what other people say, and obviously have that inner circle that I trust.”

Konstas has resumed training with New South Wales after taking a short break post-tour and will feature in the four-day leg of the Australia A tour of India next month. While selectors view that trip with the long-term goal of Australia’s five-Test series in India in 2027, Konstas knows his immediate focus is the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield.

“For me it’s just trying to best prepare, and then obviously trusting what I think is right in that current moment,” he explained. “It was my first time playing in the West Indies, and first time facing those bowlers. They bowled well and hopefully I can build from that experience. Adopting the right mindset, training hard, not leaving any regrets. For me, that’s the big thing, just the way I prepare, and especially with the people that I trust, having honest conversations with them when necessary and leaving it to that.”

NSW captain Jack Edwards, who will also tour India with Australia A, praised his teammate’s attitude in recent weeks. “He definitely doesn’t hold onto it [the tour] for too long,” Edwards told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s great to have him around. He’s working extremely hard at his game as he always does, hitting a mountain of balls…such a young man, he’s definitely going to have a long career for Australia.”

Konstas revealed he has leaned on senior figures including Steven Smith and David Warner—his captain at Sydney Thunder—for guidance. “I’m very lucky to be working with the best in the world,” he said.

Picked for Australia after just 11 first-class games, Konstas has been learning much of his trade at the highest level. The coaching staff believe his struggles in the Caribbean won’t do long-term harm. Konstas himself remains focused on growth.

“I’m still learning about my game and finding what works in different conditions,” he said. “Understanding the situations, when to soak up pressure [and] when to attack the game.”

Warner, in particular, has been an important sounding board. “I just like his mindset, to be honest,” Konstas said. “He takes the game on and he’s very aggressive. He’s always trying to dictate terms in the way he likes to.”

Still a teenager—he turns 20 in October—Konstas is trying to keep perspective amid the ups and downs of international cricket. “As an athlete, you’re going to go through failures and successes, but I tell you, build from those failures and become a better person and cricketer,” he reflected.

