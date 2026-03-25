SAFF U20 C’ship a good opportunity for Indian men to prepare for next step: Mahesh Gawali

Male, March 25 (IANS) With India men set to begin their SAFF U20 Championship campaign on Thursday, Mahesh Gawali spoke, reflecting on strengthening the pathway to the senior team, maintaining a consistent playing philosophy across age groups, and using the tournament as a platform to test the temperament of a promising group of young players.

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Indian U20 men arrived in the Maldives capital on Monday and will face Pakistan (March 26) and Bangladesh (March 28) in Group B. Gawali, who is also the India senior men’s team’s assistant coach, reflected on what he is looking for from the team during the SAFF U20 Championship.

"We know there is talent in this group, and there is good quality in the players. What is important for us now is to see how they perform under pressure. That is where we can really understand their temperament and readiness for the next level," Gawali told AIFF.com.

"We want them to express themselves and show consistency. This is a good platform to assess how they handle pressure and responsibility. We are encouraging them to take initiative, communicate on the field, and work as a unit. At this stage, it is important that they learn to make good decisions and maintain focus throughout the match," he added.

Speaking about how the tournament help him evaluate players for the next level, Gawali added, "Competitive matches always give a clearer picture. Training sessions are important, but games show how players react in real situations. This tournament allows us to understand their talent, ability to handle pressure, technical quality, tactical awareness and adaptability. These are factors that matter when identifying players who can progress to higher levels. The experience they gain here will be valuable for their development."

With preparations underway and a positive atmosphere in the camp, India will aim to deliver disciplined performances in Group B and push strongly for a place in the semi-finals.

Sharing the message he had given the players ahead of the tournament, Gawali said, "The message is to stay confident and positive and to believe that we can do well as a team. They have worked hard to be here, and it is important that they back themselves and trust each other. If they focus on their roles and play with discipline, the performances will follow. At the same time, we want them to learn from every match and keep improving. This is an important step in their journey, and we want them to make the most of it."

--IANS

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