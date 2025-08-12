Sabalenka prevails in Cincinnati with marathon win over Raducanu

Cincinnati, Aug 12 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka’s Cincinnati title defense stayed alive after a marathon win 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) over Emma Raducanu.

The dramatic match required three hours and nine minutes, the fourth longest of Sabalenka's career. She improved to 11-0 in first-set tiebreaks this year.

Sabalenka finished with 46 winners -- and 72 unforced errors. She will play a Round of 16 match Wednesday against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over wild card Taylor Townsend.

Sabalenka has now won all three career matches against Raducanu, all in the past 18 months. She’s now won 49 matches and put in more time on court (approaching 100 hours) than any other WTA Tour player.

Raducanu opened the match by winning eight straight points. The ninth, though, was a self-inflicted double fault, and signaled a shift in momentum. Sabalenka promptly broke her to get it back on serve.

After dropping four straight games, Raducanu held serve to make it 4-3. Thirty minutes into the match, after a backhand error from Sabalenka, Raducanu leveled it at 4-all. Saving two break points, Raducanu held for a 5-4 lead, WTA reports.

Serving at 5-all, Raducanu played her best game, finishing it with a massive crosscourt forehand winner and an ace. Sabalenka also won at love and they were into that fateful tiebreak.

The second set sailed along on keel for six games -- until Raducanu earned three break points and converted the last one. It was the only break registered in the second set and Raducanu closed it with an emphatic ace.

The third set opened with seven consecutive relatively easy service holds. The eight game was a match within itself. There were 13 deuces and Raducanu saved four break points before hitting a first serve that, finally, Sabalenka couldn’t get back.

After that, Raducanu roared and turned to her box with a raised, clenched fist. There were no breaks in the third set, and Sabalenka finished it with another virtuoso performance.

