SA have well-balanced side, it's going to be another great match: Labuschagne ahead of WTC final

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne feels that the World Test Championship (WTC) final against "well-balanced" South Africa at Lord's is going to be another "great match".

Australia last faced South Africa in a Test series in 2022-23, with the hosts running out 2-0 winners Down Under.

“South Africa have been a very good team in this cycle, on paper it’s a well-balanced side and they have some really nice players,” Labuschagne told ICC.

“It will be a good challenge for us, and we are going to have to be on our game. Playing at Lord’s is always special with the history and what is involved with playing there. It’s going to be an awesome week and another great match," he added.

Labuschagne believes Test cricket is in a "great place" ahead of the WTC summit clash as his Australian side bid to defend their crown.

The 30-year-old was part of the XI which defeated India by 209 runs at The Oval in 2023 to lift the trophy for the first time.

They now take on South Africa, the country of Labuschagne’s birth, at the conclusion of the third edition of a competition the batter feels has helped reinvigorate the game’s oldest format.

“It is an exciting tournament. It means every Test you play has something on it, it brings all the countries into play, and anyone can make the final.

“It’s exciting to play in, you’re playing for a trophy at the end of a two-year cycle. I think it has worked great. Two years ago, when we beat India, it was awesome," he said.

“I’m looking at it from a player’s perspective and it looks like the game is in a great place.

“Every time Test cricket is on, people want to watch it. India, Australia and England are probably carrying a bit of the load of Test cricket, but we really want to see all the countries keep producing great players and being part of upholding such an amazing tradition of Test cricket.”

Labuschagne has been a mainstay in Australia’s top order since making history as Test cricket's first-ever concussion substitute at Lord’s during the 2019 Ashes — the same venue as the upcoming final.

After his first 14 Tests, Labuschagne boasted an impressive average of 63.43 and held the title of the world’s top-ranked Test batter for six months from December 2021. However, his form has dipped in the current WTC cycle, where he averages just 28.33 with only one century to his name.

Despite the overall dip, he made key contributions during the home series against India, scoring 64 in Adelaide and 70 and 72 in Melbourne. Labuschagne has also been preparing for the WTC final by spending time in British conditions with Glamorgan, a county side that has become something of a second home for him.

“I love playing with the guys here, they are close friends, and I love the environment at the club,” he said.

“The benefit of having a relationship with the club for six years is that you have the perks of being able to call the director of cricket and say: ‘this is what it looks like, is there a chance we can line this up’.

“Without that relationship, there might be some hesitancy, or you might not get someone in for two games. But that’s the benefit of the long-term commitment I have shown over the last six years.”

