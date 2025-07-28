S8UL’s Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup 2025; only Indian to qualify for the EWC 2025 from LCQ

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, has officially qualified for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 following a spectacular performance in the Chess Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

Nihal was one of only four players and the sole Indian to secure his spot at the global tournament through the LCQ, which completes the 16-player roster for the EWC group stage kicking off July 29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nihal showcased exceptional form in the group stage of the LCQ, registering five wins and finishing with 5.5 points to secure a top-four finish in Group B and advance to the playoffs. In the knockout rounds, he produced a stunning turnaround against Belarus’ Denis Lazavik in the Round of 16, delivering a checkmate in a lost position to clinch a 1.5 - 0.5 win. He followed it up with another 1.5 - 0.5 victory against Dutch star Anish Giri in the quarterfinals. Nihal then sealed qualification by defeating Russia’s Andrey Esipenko 2.5 - 1.5 in the winners’ bracket, leveraging his world-class speed chess prowess under pressure.

The 21-year-old’s performance is a testament to S8UL’s growing influence in shaping the future of Indian esports on the global stage. S8UL, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, is the only Indian organization selected for the prestigious Club Partner Program by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF). S8UL is proudly representing the country in titles like Apex Legends, EAFC, and Chess, the organisation informed in a release on Monday.

Speaking on his qualification, Nihal Sarin said, “I’m incredibly happy to have qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025. The competition was intense, and the format really tested every aspect of my game. I’m thankful to S8UL for believing in me and backing me on this journey. Their constant support gave me the confidence to push through tough moments. I am now looking forward to making the country proud on the main stage.”

Hailing from Thrissur, Nihal is currently ranked 8th in India and 37th in the world with a FIDE rating of 2692. He joins 15 of the world’s top chess players, including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Alireza Firouzja, and fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi, at the EWC main event. The competition features a prize pool of $1.5 million (approx. INR 12.9 crore) and will follow a rapid 10+0 time control format. The group stage will see four groups of four players, with the top two from each advancing to the single-elimination playoffs. The Grand Final will be played as a best-of-three games encounter.

This result adds to Nihal’s impressive 2025 season, which includes a runner-up finish at the Asian Individual Chess Championship, where he secured his spot at the men’s Chess World Cup, set to be held in India later this year. He also clinched the Tashkent Open title earlier this year, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

At EWC 2025, S8UL’s Apex Legends team competed in the grand finals, while EAFC athlete Jonas Wirth (Jonny) is set to participate from August 7 to 10. The organization’s other EAFC representative, Aaron Rivera (Happy), will aim to qualify through the Play-Ins. Meanwhile, Tekken 8 athletes Arja Gamoori (Sephiblack) and Nino Schwarz (Nino) will be vying for qualification in the LCQ from August 7 to 9.

--IANS

bsk/