RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) The Hyderabad Heroes produced a scintillating display of rugby, as they went back to the top of the points table, swatting aside the challenge of the Chennai Bulls 28-7 in a crucial clash of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) here on Monday.

In the other game of the day, the Delhi Redz won handsomely against the Bengaluru Bravehearts.

In the first game of the day, the Delhi Redz have registered their third win of the tournament, after they defeated the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a scoreline of 22-12. The Delhi Redz were calling the shots in the game early on and scored important points to surge into the lead. Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha scored a try each before Iowane Teba brought the Bengaluru Bravehearts right back into it with 7 points of his own.

Minutes after the half-time break, Pol Pla finished off a fantastic move, which Philip Wokorach had started, with a try, to give the Bravehearts a slender lead. The Delhi Redz, though, weren’t giving in, as Sunil Chawan got on the scoresheet, and Matias Osadczuk converted his kick.

After that, the Redz further extended the lead when Moritz Noll added five points to the cause. Eventually, the Redz walked off with a solid win.

In the second game of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes were in fine form and dominated the Chennai Bulls, winning 28-7. The Chennai Bulls were out of the blocks at good speed and took the lead when Terry Kennedy scored a try, and Joaquin Pellandini added two more to the cause.

However, after that, the Hyderabad Heroes cranked up the style – Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scored a try each, and Manuel Moreno converted on both occasions. At the half-time break, the Hyderabad Heroes led 14-7.

Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani added a try each in the final quarter, and Tamani converted both his kicks as well, giving the Hyderabad Heroes a clinical win on the night. The win will see the Heroes move up to the top spot on the points table.

