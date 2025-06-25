RPL Season 1: Bengaluru Bravehearts turn on the style; win against Kalinga Black Tigers

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bengaluru Bravehearts put on a superb display of rugby in their game against the Kalinga Black Tigers, winning 34-26 in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

With qualification on the line for the Bengaluru Bravehearts, the Kalinga Black Tigers were looking to create hurdles. And on cue, the Tigers took the lead when Ethan Turner bagged a try and Maurice Longbottom converted with ease. The Tigers further extended their lead with Lucas Lacamp’s try and Turner’s conversion.

However, before the end of the first half, the Bravehearts started to mount a comeback with Philip Wokorach and Arpan Chhetri’s tries. At the break, the Tigers led by 4 points. After that, the Bravehearts’ Liam Poulton turned up the ante with a couple of tries to give his side the lead.

The game was well contested, and the Tigers responded well and almost immediately with Ethan Turner’s try. And going into the last phase, the Bravehearts led by 1 point.

The Bravehearts put the foot on the pedal in the final quarter with Philip Wokorach adding a try and converting, along with Iowane Teba’s try and conversion, which gave them some breathing space. The Tigers, though, were not giving up, and Perry Baker added five more to the cause, whilst Maurice Longbottom also scored his conversion kick. But it was too little, too late.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts have already clinched their spot in the playoffs of RPL Season 1.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Bravehearts brought the Hyderabad Heroes’ winning streak to a halt, defeating them 26-21. The Bengaluru Bravehearts hit the ground running, and how. International stars Akuila Rokolisoa and Philip Wokorach were combining well together. While Rokolisoa added a try and a conversion, Wokorach scored a try, giving the Bravehearts a 12-0 lead. For the Heroes, Wolfram Hacker responded with a try, and Manuel Moreno also converted his kick.

