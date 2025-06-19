RPL Season 1: Bengaluru Bravehearts beat Mumbai Dreamers for their second win

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The Bengaluru Bravehearts registered their second win of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) here on Thursday. They saw off the Mumbai Dreamers in a low-scoring thriller, winning the match 12-7.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts, with India captain Mohit Khatri in their lineup, started brightly, Akuila Rokolisoa scoring a try and then converting his kick after that to give his side the lead. However, the Mumbai Dreamers, who were still looking for their first win, equalised when Waisea Nacuqu cancelled out Akuila Rokolisoa’s try and conversion.

The Dreamers, who lost their first two matches against Chennai Bulls, were doing their best to keep their opposition at bay, but just before half-time, the Bravehearts got their noses out in front again with Scott Curry’s important and decisive try. From then on, the Bravehearts managed the contest brilliantly against the spirited Dreamers, coming away with a crucial win. Dreamers thus remained without a win.

This was the second win for Bengaluru Bravehearts after they drew their first match of the inaugural season.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts were in superb form and stormed past the Kalinga Black Tigers, winning the game 35-10 on Tuesday. However, it wasn’t an easy start for the Bravehearts, as the Kalinga Black Tigers went ahead in the first quarter through Lucas Lacamp’s try. After that, the Bravehearts cranked up the style and turned the game on its head as Philip Wokorach scored two tries, and the troika of Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba, and Mohit Khatri added a try each as well.

In the opening match of Season 1 of the RPL Season 1 on June 15, the Bengaluru Bravehearts met Delhi Redz in what turned out to be an absolute humdinger. After four quarters of intense rugby, with both sides going for the kill, the Bengaluru Bravehearts and the Delhi Redz shared the spoils, as the scores read 21-21.

