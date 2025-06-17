RPL: Every match and interaction is raising our level, says Bengaluru's Mohit Khatri

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) After a draw in their opening match in the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) on Sunday, Bengaluru Bravehearts bounced back in style with a commanding 35-10 win over the Kalinga Black Tigers, registering their first victory in the tournament.

Man of the Match and one of India’s best Mohit Khatri shed light on the environment in the dressing room, his experience playing against his brothers and the powerful impact RPL is set to have on the Indian rugby ecosystem.

"The first match was a draw but we are happy with the win in our second match. Hopefully, the winning cycle will continue. Let’s see what happens in the upcoming matches, but the energy is great, and the team is coming together,” Mohit said after the big win.

The RPL is a first-of-its-kind franchise-based rugby league which has enabled top stars from around the world to play together as teammates. Mohit, a seasoned Indian international himself, finds the experience of playing alongside foreign professionals highly rewarding.

"It’s been a really good experience. I’ve learnt a lot from the foreign players in such a short time, there’s so much I can’t even express in words. We are slowly beginning to understand what it means to play at world standards. Every match, every interaction, it’s raising our level,” he stated.

"The foreign players are incredibly down to earth. Whenever we approach them for advice, they respond, guide, encourage and even celebrate our small victories. The whole environment is very positive and supportive,” Mohit added.

Mohit isn’t the only Khatri featuring in the RPL, as his brothers Prince Khatri and Neeraj Khatri are also playing against him for the Hyderabad Heroes and the Mumbai Dreamers, respectively. The brothers started their rugby story together in Haryana and were introduced to the sport by their eldest brother and former Indian rugby captain Vikas Khatri.

"We used to play sports like football and cricket when we were kids. One day, my elder brother Vikas told us to try something new and introduced us to rugby,” Mohit recalled.

"We’ve always played together but now, we’re playing against each other, it is like exam time. Let’s see how well I’ve learnt from them over the years,” he added.

Since it's the first season, the RPL has included a maximum of 30 Indian players in the league, however, Mohit believes with the growing popularity of the league among the masses, the number will increase a lot going forward.

"A lot of Indian players have reached out to me. The sport is still growing but this league will change that. As RPL’s name spreads, more kids will get inspired. Next year, maybe there’ll be 50 or 60 Indian players. We’ll work hard to increase that number.”

Lastly, Mohit sent out a warm message to the people and said, “If there are any kids in your neighbourhood or if there is anyone who is interested in playing a new game, our game is most welcome for all of you. Come and play our game, watch our league, and support us as much as possible.”

The first game on Tuesday will see the Delhi Redz take on the Chennai Bulls. Delhi Redz is coming off of a draw in their opening match as they face an in-form Chennai Bulls side who have won two games on the trot.

Game 2 will see the Hyderabad Heroes lock horns with Bengaluru Bravehearts. Hyderabad Heroes will look to build on their momentum after a win on the opening day, however, they face challenging opponents in Bengaluru Bravehearts who have a draw and a win under their belt so far.

