Roston Chase named West Indies Test captain ahead of new WTC cycle

St. John’s (Antigua), May 17 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Roston Chase as West Indies Test captain for the upcoming home series against Australia in June, with Jomel Warrican named as vice-captain.

The series will be the first of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

"The appointments were unanimously approved by the CWI Board of Directors during its meeting held today, May 16, 2025," CWI said in a statement.

"This announcement follows the completion of a groundbreaking, robust and structured process to evaluate and recommend the next captain and vice-captain of the West Indies Test team.

"Recognizing the critical role of leadership in shaping team culture, driving performance, and ensuring long-term success, CWI adopted a data-informed, multi-dimensional framework to guide the selection. This marks a significant evolution in how leadership appointments are made, aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency, and alignment with modern cricketing standards," it added.

The 33-year-old, who last played a Test match over two years ago, will replace Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down from the role in March this year.

The process began with a shortlist of candidates selected based on factors including Test experience, leadership qualities, and captaincy credentials. The shortlisted players included: John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican, the CWI said.

Chase has featured in 49 Test matches, amassing 2,265 runs at an average of 26.33, with five centuries to his name. With the ball, he has taken 85 wickets, including standout figures of 8 for 60 against England in Bridgetown in 2019.

Shai Hope, the current ODI and T20I captain, respectfully declined consideration to focus on his existing leadership roles, the Caribbean board said.

Head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his strong support for the new captain.

“I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him - we’re building something special," he said.

