Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr makes Portugal debut in 4-1 win against Japan U-15

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) All-time international top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano dos Santos made his debut for the Portugal U-15 National Team as they defeated Japan 4-1 on Tuesday in the first match of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to congratulate his son for following in his footsteps.

"Congratulations on your @portugal debut son. Very proud of you!," posted Ronaldo on Instagram.

As for the game, the first few minutes were very competitive, with both teams looking to press their opponents high up. Clear-cut opportunities were scarce, although danger occasionally loomed at both goals.

However, the score was broken midway through the first half. With a great pass, Lourenço Fernandes found Rafael Cabral alone and he, one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper, made no mistake and fired a shot to make it 1-0. Portugal thus took the lead on the scoreboard, with the first clear opportunity they had (20').

We didn't have to wait long to see another change in the score. Rafael Cabral, in the 22nd minute, once again took on the role of protagonist of the play and in a different move he once again showed his skills as a striker. The number 18 received the ball in the penalty area, turned on his opponent and shot into the back of the Japanese goal. Another great goal from the Portuguese striker and doubled the advantage in the match.

Until the end of the first half, Japan pushed up the lines and controlled the Portuguese team's quick attacks well. Even so, André Marques' goal was not threatened very often, nor with much danger, with the most notable move being a dangerous cross that almost deceived the Portuguese goalkeeper.

In the second half, Japan tried to target the Portuguese goal more often, but the Portuguese goalkeeper was getting the job done. However, it was the Portuguese team that scored. Rafael Cabral fell in the area, the referee awarded a penalty and the number 18 converted it, in a truly dream afternoon for the young Portuguese international, who thus completed the hat-trick.

With the score at 3-0, Japan accepted the defeat without ever stopping to look for the Portuguese goal. Portugal was already managing and promoting more debutants in the team, and one of these debutants would even score the fourth Portuguese goal. Henrique Amen, who came on in the 72nd minute, scored his first goal in the same minute as his debut, a true dream start for the young athlete. A shot that crowned an excellent quick transition by Joao Santos' team and gave the match the contours of a rout.

Until the end of the match, Japan, already in injury time, managed to reduce the deficit through Toa Fujisawa.

Vlatko Markovic made his international tournament debut, with moments of great brilliance and maturity from the youngest team in the National Teams, on a morning marked by many debuts.

The Quinas Team will play three more matches in this competition against Greece (May 14) and England (May 16). The fourth and final match will take place on May 18, with the opponent yet to be defined.

