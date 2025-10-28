Rohan Jaitley, Mithun Manhas meet J&K CM Omar Abdullah to boost cricket infrastructure

Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen cricketing facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, BCCI Infrastructure Committee chairman Rohan Jaitley and BCCI president Mithun Manhas met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday to chalk out a roadmap for developing world-class infrastructure and nurturing young talent in the region.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting focused on improving existing cricket facilities, developing new stadiums, and creating a robust framework for grooming emerging players across J&K.

“The meeting focused on the infrastructural development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. Chairman of BCCI Infrastructure Committee Rohan Jaitley and president Mithun Manhas held discussions with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah,” CMO sources told IANS.

The BCCI delegation assured full support for upgrading the region’s cricketing ecosystem — including the establishment of modern training centres, better pitches, and advanced amenities at key venues such as Jammu and Srinagar.

Chief Minister Abdullah welcomed the initiative and stressed that sports development plays a vital role in youth engagement and social cohesion. He appreciated the BCCI’s commitment to empowering local players and expanding opportunities for aspiring cricketers from the Union Territory.

The meeting marks a significant step toward finalising a comprehensive roadmap between the BCCI and the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to transform the region’s cricketing landscape.

Last month, Jaitley was appointed as the chair of the BCCI infrastructure committee, while Manhas was elected as the new BCCI president, with Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia re-elected as the vice-president and secretary, respectively, at the 94th Annual General Meeting.

The 45-year-old former cricketer, Manhas, played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles.

