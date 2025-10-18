Sports

Rishav Raj shines on debut as Jharkhand crush TN by an innings and 114 runs

Oct 18, 2025, 01:25 PM
Coimbatore, Oct 18 (IANS) Jharkhand recorded a commanding innings and 114-run victory over former champions Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Coimbatore on Saturday, with debutant off-spinner Rishav Raj delivering a match-winning performance.

