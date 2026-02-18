Rio Open: Fonseca earns first win of the season, Berrettini prevails in opener

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 18 (IANS) Local hero Joao Fonseca earned his first win of the season at the Rio Open with a 7-6(1), 6-1 win over countryman Thiago Monteiro in the opening round.

Fonseca delivered a dominant serving display. He fired seven aces, including two in a clutch opening set tie-break, and won 84 per cent (36/43) of his first-serve points, according to ATP Stats.

The 19-year-old claimed the win in one hour and 24 minutes, during which he did not face a break point. He will face Ignacio Buse in the next round.

In other opening-round action, Matteo Berrettini held firm to defeat lucky loser Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6(1), 7-5. The match featured only one break of serve when Berrettini broke Barrios Vera in the final game to seal his two-hour, 25-minute win against the Chilean.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry and top seed Francisco Cerundolo both advanced to the second round by winning an all-Argentine clash.

Etcheverry defeated Francisco Comesana 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and Cerundolo cruised past Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4.

His younger brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, upset second seed Luciano Darderi 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The victory came just two days after Francisco defeated Darderi in the Buenos Aires final.

Earlier, Portuguese player Jaime Faria staged an upset in the first round when he defeated the two-time champion Argentinian Sebastián Baez.

Faria, who entered the main singles draw as a lucky loser, advanced to the second round with 7-5, 6-1 win over Baez.

“It was the biggest victory of my career. I played a competent game, I managed to put energy into it from the beginning to the end and I realized he wasn't comfortable on the court, he wasn't at his best day and I took advantage of that,” said Faria.

Faria's next opponent will be Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, who defeated Spaniard Pedro Martinez 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

