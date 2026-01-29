Reyneke earns maiden T20I call-up as SA name women squads for Pakistan series

Johannesburg, Jan 29 (IANS) South Africa have handed a maiden T20I call-up to former under-19 captain Kayla Reyneke as they announced their squads for the women’s white-ball series against Pakistan set to happen from February 10 to March 1.

Read More

Kayla, 20, represents Western Province in domestic cricket and captained South Africa to runners-up finish in the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. She joins a T20I squad led by Laura Wolvaardt and featuring experienced campaigners Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka.

Wicketkeepers Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso, spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and allrounder Annerie Dercksen also return, while Tazmin Brits and Ayanda Hlubi are recalled after missing the Ireland series.

The T20I series against Pakistan is a crucial part of South Africa’s build-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England. “The team is entering a crucial period in their build-up to the T20 World Cup, while also wanting to make a positive start in the new IWC cycle. Those factors played a key role in determining how both teams were set up to achieve the desired outcomes over the coming months.

“Kayla Reyneke has always been a talent to watch. She has recently shown clear growth in both her skill set and maturity in her game. This selection is a nod to her consistent progress and allows her to showcase what she can do at an international level,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women’s Convenor of Selectors.

The subsequent three-match ODI series will mark the start of the Proteas; ICC Women’s Championship cycle, which would count for crucial points in qualification for the 2029 Women’s ODI World Cup. South Africa’s ODI squad sees four changes - with Lara Goodall, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase and Tumi Sekhukhune coming in for Ayabonga, Masabata, Kayla and Dane.

“We are very pleased to be able to select two competitive squads, ahead of what will be a very demanding period for the team, with tours against New Zealand and India still to come before the T20 World Cup.

“The team is full of confidence after the way we ended 2025, but now we have to go again. It will be up to each individual to ensure we maintain and improve on our performances from last year.

“We are not settling for anything less, and this tour against Pakistan - a side we know very well and who can be a tricky opponent on their day - will go a long way in helping us execute our plans and review what works and what we need to focus on going forward,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

The Proteas will assemble in Potchefstroom on February 5 ahead of the T20Is from February 10-16, before shifting focus to the ODIs on February 22 and 25 and the Black Day fixture in Durban on March 1.

South Africa T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Chloé Tryon and Dané van Niekerk

South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon and Faye Tunnicliffe

--IANS

nr/bc