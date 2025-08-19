Renuka, Amanjot brought back; Shafali Verma ignored for Women's World Cup (Ld)

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) The women's national team selection committee on Tuesday included pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and allrounder Amanjot Kaur, both of whom are currently recuperating from injuries, for the Women's World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly.

The notable absence from the squad for the Women's World Cup and the preceding three-match series against Australia is opener Shafali Verma, who has been left out despite currently playing with the India A team in Australia. Tejal Hasnabis, Shuchi Upadhyay, and Sayali Satghare, who were all part of the recent ODI series against England, have been left out of the 15-member squad, which will be led by regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The selectors have expressed faith in Pratika Rawal, who has partnered with Smriti Mandhana as the opener since last year and has impressed in the 14 ODI's she has played so far.

"Squad is very balanced, and we don't want to disturb too many things before the World Cup. We have Renuka and Kranti [to bowl] in the power-play, then Shree Charani, Deepti, and Radha to bowl in the slog overs, Sneh Rana in the middle-overs. We didn't want to make a lot of changes, wanted continuity," said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur about the squad. She and selector Neetu David said it was a very short meeting -- "the shortest"-- and hoped that it would be the best one so far.

Amanjot Kaur has, however, been rested for the three-match ODI series against Australia leading up to the World Cup. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur explained it by saying that she was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence "working on a few small niggles". Amanjot has been troubled by a back injury that has flared up during the recent ODI series in England.

Renuka, who has struggled with a recent injury and has not played since the WPL 2025, has, however, been included in the squad for the Australia series, which starts on September 14 in New Chandigarh. Satghare will also play the three ODIs against Australia, but will make way for Amanjot for the World Cup.

The Australia series will be an opportunity for Renuka to gain some match practice before the World Cup.

"Amanjot has done well in recent times, and that's why we have given her rest (in the Australia series) so that she can be fully available for the World Cup," said Neetu David.

"Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had niggles and been out of the game, but is available. She is our main player. This is a main event, great she's part of the team," she added.

The rest of the selections were on expected lines, with youngsters Kranti Goud and spinner N. Shree Charani, along with Pratika Rawal, getting an opportunity to play their first World Cup.

Goud had emerged as a viable replacement for injured pacer Pooja Vastrakar after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the England ODIs. She will partner with Renuka, Amanjot, and Arundhati Reddy in the pace department.

Allrounder Sneh Rana, who had made an excellent comeback during the Sri Lanka tri-series, and Shree Charani are the two specialist spinners in the squad, along with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Harleen Deol, who has been quite consistent with the bat recently, is expected to continue at No. 3, with Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues to follow at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Harman said she is looking forward to batting at No.4.

Harmanpreet admitted that the upcoming World Cup will be quite important for her as she will be playing her fifth edition.

"This is a home World Cup, so it is very important for me at a personal level. I will be giving my best this time too. We are all excited for the World Cup," said Harmanpreet, adding that she is hoping to lead India to their first women's World Cup title at home.

India's World Cup squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana

World Cup standbys: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

India squad for Australia ODIs:

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, N. Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana.

--IANS

bsk/