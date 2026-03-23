Record-breaking World Indoor Athletics Championships sets benchmark for season ahead

Kujawy Pomorze (Poland), March 23 (IANS) The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026, which ended with a record-breaking final day, delivered the highest-quality edition in the history of the championships, underlining the event's status as a key milestone in a packed global athletics calendar.

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The United States topped the medals table with five gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals, extending its all-time tally at the World Indoors to 324 medals.

With a competition performance score of 49,516, the three-day event, which concluded on Sunday (22), set a new benchmark for the World Indoor Championships, surpassing the previous best of 49,348 achieved in Belgrade in 2022, the World Athletics, the sport's world governing body, said in a report on its official website.

As the second of six World Athletics Series events in 2026 – and the only classic senior global track and field championships of the year – Kujawy Pomorze provided a major stage for athletes to test themselves against the world’s best, while also offering an early indication of form ahead of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship later this year.

“The World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze was a veritable feast of athletics,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. "Records have been broken on and off the field of play, and our athletes were awe-inspiring. Poland has been a fantastic host, with enthusiastic and knowledgeable crowds in one of the heartlands of global athletics.

“The World Indoor Championships continue to go from strength to strength. While we reflect on a remarkable edition of our indoor showpiece, we can also look forward to the next two editions, heading to India in 2028 and Kazakhstan in 2030, as well as a host of global events still to come this year, including the inaugural Ultimate Championship,” he said.

The event saw two world records being set, thus highlighting the 2026 edition as a competition of exceptional depth and quality.

Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer produced a world record of 6670 to win the men’s heptathlon, also setting a world heptathlon best of 7.52 in the 60m hurdles along the way.

The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton equalled her own world and championship record of 7.65 to win the women’s 60m hurdles.

Six championship records were set across the programme in the event and they included Christopher Morales Williams (CAN) clocking 44.76 in the men’s 400m; 1:55.30 by Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) in women’s 800m; 7.65 m by Devynne Charlton (BAH) to equal the championship record in the women’s 60m hurdles; 6.25m cleared by Mondo Duplantis (SWE) to set a new meet record in the men’s pole vault; 6670 points scored by Simon Ehammer (SUI) in the men’s heptathlon and a timing of 3:01.52 by the United States team the men’s 4x400m.

Elsewhere, USA’s Anna Hall set a championship pentathlon 800m best of 2:06.32.

A total of 632 athletes from 111 countries competed in Kujawy Pomorze, comprising 323 men and a record 309 women.

Across the three days of competition, athletes produced 12 world-leading marks, seven area records, 46 national records, and 174 personal bests.

The medals table reflected the global spread of success as 16 countries won gold medals, 32 countries reached the podium, while 50 countries achieved at least one top-eight finish.

The championships also delivered a series of notable individual milestones.

Mondo Duplantis continued his remarkable dominance. There have been nine global championships so far this decade, and the Swedish pole vaulter has won gold at all nine (two Olympics, three World Championships, four World Indoors).

Shot putter Tom Walsh of New Zealand added to his record medal haul with his fourth title and seventh medal. No other man in history has earned more medals at the World Indoor Championships.

USA’s Cooper Lutkenhaus became the youngest ever individual medallist and champion in World Indoor Championships history, while Devynne Charlton became the first athlete to win three world indoor titles in the women’s 60m hurdles.

Spain’s 1500m winner Mariano García, the gold medallist over 800m in 2022, became the first athlete to win world indoor titles at both middle-distance events, while Colombia’s Natalia Linares secured her country’s first ever World Indoor Championships medal with bronze in the long jump.

--IANS

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