Record 30,000 runners to compete in New Delhi Marathon on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Top Indian runners, including Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, Man Singh, and Gopi T., will be vying for the honours in the 11th edition of the New Delhi Marathon, scheduled for Sunday and set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country, with over 30,000 participants expected to take part.

Read More

This year’s edition has attracted participants from 31 countries, 490 cities, and 32 States and Union Territories of India, reinforcing its stature as a truly international event. Participants will compete across four race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K.

The race will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh and Olympian tennis star Rohan Bopanna, guiding runners through the heart of New Delhi’s historic and vibrant streets.

Certified as a National Marathon by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), and acknowledged by World Athletics, the marathon continues to strengthen its position on the global athletic calendar.

The Indian Elite Marathon contingent — including Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, Man Singh, Gopi T, Dr. Karthik, Akshay Saini, Bhagirathi Bisht, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee, Ashwini Madan Jadhav, Disket Dolma, and Stanzin Dolkar — will showcase the nation’s finest distance-running talent.

The marathon also serves as a qualifying race for the upcoming Asian Games, offering athletes a pathway to international excellence.

In a step toward greater inclusivity, the marathon will host approximately 20 vision-impaired athletes, reaffirming its commitment to creating an accessible and empowering sporting platform.

The event has also raised ₹10 lakh, which has been contributed to the Athletics Federation of India in support of its Junior Development Programs, strengthening grassroots athletics in the country.

“The Cognizant New Delhi Marathon is not just a race; it’s a celebration of human spirit, perseverance, and unity. We are proud to witness such incredible global participation and to continue fostering an inclusive and inspiring event. Our goal is to create a platform where every runner — from elite athletes to first-timers — can push their limits and be part of something much larger than themselves,” said Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director & CMD, NEB Sports.

“The National Marathon serves as a premier platform for India’s elite long-distance runners. With only the highest-performing athletes qualifying to represent the nation at events such as the Asian Games, competitions of this stature play a crucial role in identifying and preparing top talent. We sincerely appreciate the continued support towards the Junior Development Programs, which are instrumental in nurturing the next generation of champions,” said Stanley Jones, Treasurer, Athletics Federation of India

“The participation of elite runners at the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon reinforces its stature as one of the leading long-distance events in Asia and inspires every runner to push their limits. Their presence reflects the discipline, resilience, and excellence that resonate deeply with Cognizant’s values. Together, we look forward to the race day that celebrates both exceptional athletic performance and the collective energy of New Delhi,” said Rajesh Varrier, President, Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India.

"As we mark our third consecutive year of partnership with the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon, we are proud to support a platform that reflects the steady evolution of India’s running culture. Guided by our Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy, ASICS is committed to enabling runners at every level through innovation-led products, recovery support, and community engagement. By enabling access to the right tools, knowledge, and environments, we aim to help individuals build consistency, resilience, and long-term well-being," said Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia.

--IANS

bsk/